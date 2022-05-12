Infinix launches Note 12i: Know the price and specifications

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone brand, Infinix launched its Note 12i in Kenya. Infinix Note 12i is priced at KES 20,500 (roughly Rs. 13,600) for the sole 4GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration. The handset comes in Sunset Golden, Jewel Blue, and Force Black colours.

The new smartphone runs on Android 12-based XOS 10.6 and is powered by octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 SoC . It features a 6.82-inch HD+ IPS (720 x 1,640 pixels) display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It houses a triple rear camera. The rear camera supports ultra night mode, portrait, panorama and HDR among others. There is a 8-megapixel front-facing camera with a dual-LED flash at the front for selfies and video chat.

Also Read; Forex Market: Indian rupee falls against US dollar

Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5, GPS, USB OTG and a USB Type-C 2.0 port. Sensors include an ambient light sensor, gyroscope, g-sensor, e-compass and proximity sensor. It packs 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.