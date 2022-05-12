Net profit of Bombay Stock Exchange surge to Rs 71.52 crore

Mumbai: The net profit of Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) surged two-fold in the first quarter of this year. The net profit reached at Rs 71.52 crore for the three months to March 2022.

BSE reported a net profit of Rs 31.75 crore in the same quarter of the preceding fiscal. BSE’s revenue from operations rose to Rs 204.59 crore in the period under review. It was at Rs 152.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2021. The exchange has declared a final dividend of Rs 13.5 per equity share of Rs 2 each for FY 2021-22 on expanded equity capital post issue of bonus shares in March 2022.

For the full fiscal 2021-22, the bourse’s net profit climbed by 73% to Rs 244.93 crore from Rs 141.7 crore in the preceding financial year. Its revenue from operations surged 48% to Rs 743.15 crore in FY22 from Rs 501.37 crore earlier.