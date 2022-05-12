Shiv Sena MLA Ramesh Latke dies in Dubai.

Ramesh Latke, a Shiv Sena MLA from Mumbai, died of a cardiac arrest in Dubai, according to a party official. He was 52. ‘Ramesh Latke died on Wednesday in Dubai, where he had gone with his family on a vacation,’ the party’s office-bearer said. Latke was a Shiv Sena legislator from Mumbai’s Andheri East Assembly constituency for two terms.

‘We have informed Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and other senior party leaders about initiating the procedure to bring his body back to India. We hope that the body would be brought back on Thursday,’ he told the Press Trust of India news agency. In Maharashtra, the Shiv Sena now shares power with Sharad Pawar’s NCP and the Congress.