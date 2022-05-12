Sony launches Xperia Ace III: Know the price and specifications

Mumbai: Japanese smartphone brand, Sony launched Sony Xperia Ace III in Japan. It will go on sale by mid-June. The 4GB RAM + 64GB variant is priced at JPY 34,408 (roughly Rs. 20,500). Sony has launched this smartphone in four colour options — Black, Blue, Brick Orange, and Grey.

The new smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 480 5G SoC and runs on Android 12 . It has a 5.5-inch HD+ display . The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. It features a 13-megapixel primary camera on the back with an f/1.8 aperture. There is also a 5-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.2 aperture. It also offers Bluetooth v5.1 and NFC wireless connectivity options.