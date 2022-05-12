Telangana man dials 100, requests constables to deliver him chilled beer; arrested.

A 22-year-old Telangana man asked the patrolman who arrived to get him two chilled bottles of beer after dialling emergency number 100 at around 2.30 a.m. and claimed he was in an emergency. On Monday, May 9, the incident was reported in Vikarabad, Telangana. Madhu, the male, dialled the 100 emergency line and requested assistance from the Vikarabad police control room.

The control room operators urged Madhu to describe the nature of the emergency, but he replied he couldn’t do so over the phone. The control room sent patrol constables to Madhu’s house in Daulatabad. When the cops arrived on the scene, the caller, who was already drunk, told the constables that he needed two chilled beers because all the liquor stores in the area were closed.

Angry, the cops beat him up and filed a minor complaint against him, according to the Deccan Chronicle. The News Minute reported that, he was invited to come to the police station with his father the next morning and counselled.