University professor booked for ‘objectionable’ remark on Kashi Vishwanath Temple

On accusations of fostering hatred, the Lucknow police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) against an associate professor at Lucknow University. After Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) supporters staged a demonstration on campus demanding an apology from the associate professor for reportedly uttering ‘objectionable’ statements regarding the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi, an FIR was filed against him on Tuesday.

On the allegation of a student Aman Dubey, who is also an ABVP official, an FIR against Kant, an associate professor in the varsity’s Hindi department, was filed at Hasanganj police station. Kant was charged under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 153-A (Promoting enmity between different groups and doing acts prejudicial to maintaining harmony), 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), and 505 (Statements conducing to public mischief) and the Information Technology (Amendment) Act.

Also Read: Saudi Aramco surpasses Apple; becomes world’s most valued company

According to Dubey’s complaint, Kant attempted to disrupt social peace on campus and insult Hindu students’ religious sensibilities by making an obscene comment about the Kashi Vishwanath temple and priests in a video.

Kant also filed a police complaint against a dozen students and others at the local police station, in which he alleged that ABVP members used social media to spread propaganda against him. The police have started an investigation into his complaint.