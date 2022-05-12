Wheat export of India touches record in April

New Delhi: India exported a record 1.4 million tonnes of wheat in April. As per data, India exported 7 million tonnes of wheat in 2021-2022 financial year. India is the world’s second-biggest wheat producer.

As per market experts, the export will also surge in May this year. Buyers from Asia and the Middle East are purchasing Indian wheat, as it is cheaper than alternatives. India has exported wheat to South Asia, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and North Africa. India also exported wheat to other new markets such as Israel, Turkey, Indonesia, Mozambique, and Tanzania.

Egypt, which is a major wheat importer has agreed to for the first time to purchase the grain from India. Egypt government took this decision as supplies dropped from Ukraine and Russia. Russia and Ukraine account for about 29% of global wheat exports.