11 dead as boat capsizes

San Juan: At least 11 people lost their lives as the boat they were travelling overturned off the coast of Puerto Rico. The boat carrying illegal migrants capsized near an uninhabited island. US Coast Guard has rescued 31 people. The US Coast Guard said those rescued were 20 men and 11 women.

The nationalities of all those aboard the boat were not immediately known. Several people from Haiti and the Dominican Republic use Puerto Rico as a shelter to reach USA. Earlier a week ago, the US Coast Guard and Dominican navy rescued 68 migrants in the Mona Passage, a treacherous area between Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic.

As per the data released by the US authorities, from October 2021 to March, around 571 Haitians and 252 people from the Dominican Republic were detained in waters around Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands.