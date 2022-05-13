4.2 magnitude earthquake strikes Arunachal Pradesh’s Changlang

Changlang: An earthquake measuring 4.2 on the Richter Scale hit Arunachal Pradesh’s South Changlong on Friday noon, the National Center for Seismology informed.

According to the NCS, the tremors had a depth of 120 km at 222 km south of the state’s south Changlang. ‘Earthquake of Magnitude:4.2, Occurred on 13-05-2022, 12:39:30 IST, Lat: 25.77 & Long: 97.00, Depth: 120 Km ,Location: 222km S of Changlang, Arunachal Pradesh, India’, the NCS tweeted.

Earlier in the morning, an earthquake of magnitude 3.5 was felt in Himachal Pradesh’s Dharamshala at 7.46 AM, whose depth of 5km occured at 57 km north-northwest of Dharamshala. Earthquake of Magnitude:3.5, Occurred on 13-05-2022, 07:46:43 IST, Lat: 32.71 & Long: 76.12, Depth: 5 Km, Location: 57km NNW of Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh, India’, the NCS had tweeted.