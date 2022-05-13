BJP demands ‘make national anthem mandatory in Maharashtra madrasas’

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has demanded that singing the national anthem be made compulsory in all madrasas across Maharashtra, following the lead of the Uttar Pradesh government.

The Maharashtra leader of the BJP Spiritual Coordination Cell, Acharya Tushar Bhosale, has praised Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for making the national anthem compulsory in madrasas across the state.

Bhosale said, ‘Whether it is teaching based on religion or school-based learning, knowing about the nation is essential. We welcome the decision of the Yogi government and compliment the CM for the same. We want the Maharashtra government to take the same step soon.’

The Uttar Pradesh state madrasa board’s order will apply to all recognised, aided, and non-aided madrasas in the state. From the start of the new academic year, the national song will be played during prayer. Meanwhile, the state government has not replied to the demand, instead blaming the BJP for trying to destabilise the government by causing unrest in the state.