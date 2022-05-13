D-Company case; NIA arrests two assistants of Chhota Shakeel.

On Thursday, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) detained two gangster Chhota Shakeel’s aides. The accused were arrested for allegedly handling the illegal activities and financial transactions of the crime syndicate run by fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim.

Chhota Shakeel, who runs an international crime gang out of Pakistan, has been given a Red Corner Notice by Interpol. Officials claim he is involved in extortion, drug smuggling, and violent terrorist activities.

Arif Abubakar Shaikh, 59, and Shabbir Abubakar Shaikh, 51, were among those arrested. Both were involved in the criminal activities and terrorist financing of D Company in Mumbai’s western suburbs. Both accused will appear in front of the NIA special court on May 13 to seek police custody for the probe.

The case is still being investigated by officials.