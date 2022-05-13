‘Family always worried about my safety’, Judge who ruled on Varanasi mosque case expresses concern

Civil Judge Ravi Kumar Diwakar voiced fears for personal safety after ruling in favour of continuing the Gyanvapi mosque premises assessment and rejecting the appeal to alter the court-appointed attorney commissioner for capturing the survey findings on a videotape.

The judge stated that an environment of terror is being created and he is concerned for the protection of his family.

‘An atmosphere of fear was created by making this civil case into an extraordinary case. The fear is so much that my family is always concerned about my safety and I am concerned about their safety. Concerns about safety are repeatedly expressed by my wife when I am out of the house’, Judge Diwakar said.

‘Yesterday, my mother (in Lucknow) during our conversation also expressed concerns about my safety, and from the news received by the media, she came to know that maybe I am also going to the spot as commissioner and my mother asked me that I should not go on commission on the spot, as it may endanger my safety’, the judge added.

The comments came after a Varanasi court, presided over by Judge Diwaker, ordered that the survey within the Gyanvapi mosque, which is located close to the Kashi Vishwanath temple, will proceed.

The report must be presented by May 17, and the survey commission has been expanded to include two advocates. The court denied the plea to dismiss Court Commissioner Ajay Mishra but stated that the video inspection of the Gyanvapi mosque will continue and be finished by Tuesday (May 17).

Also Read: Mysterious gold-coloured chariot washes ashore in Srikakulam amid Cyclone Asani

The case was filed after a significant commotion occurred over the survey of numerous deities in Varanasi’s Kashi Vishwanath temple grounds and the Gyanvapi Masjid complex, including Shringar Gauri.

Following the court-appointed commissioner’s survey of Varanasi Gyanvapi Masjid, the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee filed an application on Saturday demanding the removal of the office due to suspected prejudice in the case.