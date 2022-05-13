Here are some interesting facts about Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, Founder of ‘The Art of Living’!

The name Sri Sri Ravi Shankar in itself requires no introduction. The world has been taught the way to peace by the spiritual leader and yoga master. Many people have been affected by his suggestions to overcome conflict via meditation. Every year, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar travels to over 40 countries to promote the message of peace to his devotees. Several celebrities are fans of his and frequently visit his Ashram.

Bhumi Pednekar teamed up with Sri Lanka’s The Art of Living organization last year to support individuals affected by the COVID-19 outbreak. Today, as Sri Sri celebrates his 66th birthday, let us look at some of the fascinating facts about him that will compel you to follow the leader.