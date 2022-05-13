IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships: India’s Anamika, Jaismine And Shiksha enter quarterfinals

Istanbul: In boxing, India’s Anamika, Jaismine and Shiksha entered the quarterfinals of IBA Women’s World Boxing Championship held at Istanbul, Turkey. Anamika defeated Eugenia Anghel of Romania in the 50kg women’s event by 5-0. Shiksha defeated Herrera Milagros Rosario of Argentina by 5-0 in the 54kg women’s event.

Jaismine beat two-time youth Asian champion Porntip Buapa of Thailand by a 4-1 spilt decision. Anamika will next face World Championships bronze medallist Kristy Lee Harris of Australia in the round-of-16 bout on Sunday.

Two-time Asian champion Pooja Rani (81kg) will and Tokyo Olympic bronze medalist Lovlina Borgohain (70kg) will play their respective round-of-16 bouts on Friday. Pooja, will face Hungary’s Timea Nagy while Lovlina will fight against Cindy Ngamba of Fair Chance Team.