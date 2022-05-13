Indian Railways cancels 4 trains connecting these states

Kolkata: The Eastern Railway Zone has cancelled 4 trains connecting West Bengal, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. The trains were cancelled due to the non-interlocking work at several stations of the Howrah-Barddhaman section.

Kolkata-Azamgarh Express weekly train has been cancelled due to the work. The railway zone has decided to run the Kathgodam-Howrah Express through a diverted route.

According to the spokesperson of the North Eastern Railway, blocks are being taken by Eastern Railway for non-interlock work at Bandel, Adisaptagram and Magra stations of the Howrah-Barddhaman section. Due to this reason, the following trains will be cancelled or diverted: –

13137 Kolkata-Azamgarh Express has been cancelled for May 16 and 23.

13138 Azamgarh-Kolkata Express has been cancelled for May 17and 24.

13020 Kathgodam-Howrah Express, bound for Barddhaman, will be run via the converted route Dankuni-Howrah from May 13-26.