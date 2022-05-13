ISSF Junior World Cup: India’s Esha Singh and Saurabh Chaudhary win Gold medal

New Delhi: In shooting, India’s Esha Singh and Saurabh Chaudhary won the mixed team pistol gold at the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) Junior World Cup in Suhl, Germany.

India’s Palak and Sarabjot Singh won the silver medal after losing to Esha and Saurabh 16-12 in the gold medal match. Ramita and Paarth Makhija also won silver in the 10m air rifle mixed team competition, going down 13-17 to the Polish pair of Julia Piotrowska and Wiktor.

In all, India has so far won 10 medals, including four gold.