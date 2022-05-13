Mumbai special court allowed Nawab Malik to get treatment in private hospital

A special court in Mumbai granted Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik permission to get treatment at a private hospital on Friday. The 62-year-old leader had requested permission to be treated at a private hospital while imprisoned in a money laundering case. His lawyer informed the court earlier this month that he was in critical condition at the state-run JJ Hospital.

Malik’s condition in Arthur Road prison had deteriorated, according to Kushal Mor, the senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader’s counsel, who requested the special court to enable the minister to be transferred to a private hospital. Concerned that the prison authorities had not informed the court about Malil’s condition, a report from the hospital was requested. His family was also allowed to visit him at the hospital.

According news agency ANI, the Enforcement Directorate did not object to the lawyer’s plea. In February, the NCP leader was arrested in connection with the 1993 Mumbai blasts mastermind Dawood Ibrahim.