Sony launches Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless noise cancelling headphones

Mumbai: Japanese brand, Sony launched its Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless noise cancelling headphones in the US and UK markets. Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless noise cancelling headphones priced at set at $399 (roughly Rs. 30,850) in the US and are priced at GBP 379 (roughly Rs. 35,800) in the UK. They are available for pre-orders in both the countries and will start shipping from May 20.

The new headphones are lightweight, and come with newly-developed soft fit leather. They have a stepless slider, swivel and hanger, and silent joints. The headphones get Integrated Processor V1 along with HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN1 to control a total of eight microphones.

The headphones come with support for Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, and Apple’s Siri. They feature a Quick Attention mode and touch panel to control music. Connectivity options include Bluetooth v5.2. It can connect to two devices at the same time. There is Google’s Fast Pair feature, and Swift Pair feature for Windows 11/Windows 10-powered machines.