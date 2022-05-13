Sunny Leone Birthday: Here are some interesting facts about the actress

Sunny Leone turns 41 on May 13. She has been in Bollywood for around ten years. However, few people are aware that the diva debuted on Bigg Boss before launching her film career. Let’s take a look at some of Sunny Leone’s lesser-known facts on her big day when she is still conquering hearts.

1. Her real name is Karenjit Kaur Vohra, a Punjabi girl born in Sarnia, Ontario in Canada.

2. She used to work in a German bakery at the age of 15 and also worked for a tax and financial planning agency.

3. She was pursuing a career as a paediatric nurse, while also modelling for Penthouse Magazine. She added Leone to her name considerably later after the magazine creator recommended it.

4. Pooja Bhatt directional ‘Jism 2’ marked the beginning of Sunny Leone’s Bollywood career. Pooja’s father, Mahesh Bhatt had seen the actress on a reality show and choose her for the part.

5. Few people are aware that Sunny Leone was named one of the BBC’s 100 Most Influential Women.

6. The actress was not a popular student in her school. Her peers used to tease her and ridicule her because of her hairy legs and geeky appearance.

7. Sunny and her husband Daniel Weber’s first kid is adopted. Nisha Kaur Weber is the name of the couple’s daughter. She was 21 months old when they initially brought her home.