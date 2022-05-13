TN minister Ponmudy says, ‘Those who speak Hindi are selling panipuri’

While addressing at a convocation event at Bharathiar University in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu’s higher education minister, Ponmudy, declared that English is more valuable than Hindi as a language, stating that those who know Hindi work in menial jobs. He also claimed that persons who speak Hindi in Coimbatore sell panipuri.

He stated that Tamil students were willing to study any language and that Hindi should be a choice rather than a compulsory. Tamil Nadu higher education minister Ponmudy promised to implement beneficial aspects of the National Education Policy 2020 when speaking to students at Coimbatore’s Bharathiar University. However, he claimed that the state government was determined to only follow a two-language system.

While sharing the stage with Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi at the convocation event, he questioned why anyone should learn Hindi when English, an international language, is being taught.