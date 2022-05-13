TN PFI cadres charged with making poster criticising Governor Ravi.

On Thursday, May 12, posters criticising Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi, claiming him an RSS supporter, were seen pasted on walls in Madurai. The Popular Front of India (PFI) is said to have carried this out after the Governor said on May 6 that the PFI was a dangerous organisation that was attempting to destabilise the country.

‘Withdraw your statement, Governor. Don’t spew venom against people’s organisations in favour of the RSS,’ the poster noted. The banner also said, ‘Go away Governor RN Ravi, who is acting against the interest of the people.’ The poster is believed to be retaliation for Governor RN Ravi’s earlier remarks at a book release in Chennai, in which he warned that certain organisations were attempting to destroy India’s communal harmony.

The Governor also declared the Popular Front of India (PFI) to be a dangerous organisation. Governor RN Ravi remarked on Friday, May 6, when speaking at a book launch event, ‘PFI takes up the mask of human rights, rehabilitation, student groups and political parties. (But) the sole aim of PFI is to destabilise the country.’ During the book launch of ‘The Lurking Hydra: South Asia’s Terror Travail,’ Governor Ravi made the comment.