Union Minister Naqvi to inaugurate India’s first ‘Amrit Sarovar’ in Rampur today

The Union Minister for Minority Affairs, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, will inaugurate India’s first ‘Amrit Sarovar’ in Patwai in Rampur on Friday in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Jal Shakti Minister Swatantra Dev Singh, according to the Ministry of Minority Affairs.

According to Naqvi, the magnificent Amrit Sarovar was built under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s inspiration and the supervision of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. He stated that the participation and collaboration of the general public, locals, as well as the promptness of the Gram Panchayat and the District Administration, played a significant role in the quick inauguration of this spectacular Amrit Sarovar.

As per the minister, the Prime Minister named this ‘Amrit Sarovar’ at Patwai, Rampur, on the ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme last month. PM Modi, in Mann Ki Baat had said, ‘I like to learn that after taking the resolve of Amrit Sarovar, work has started on it at many places at a rapid pace. I have come to know about Gram Panchayat Patwai of Rampur in UP. There was a pond on the land of the Gram Sabha, but it was full of filth and heaps of garbage’.

‘With a lot of hard work, with the help of local people, the help of local school children, that dirty pond has been transformed in the last few weeks. Now, many arrangements have been made on the banks of that lake like a retaining wall, boundary wall, food court, fountains and lighting. I congratulate the Patwai Gram Panchayat of Rampur, the people of the village, and the children there for this effort’, the PM had said.

Furthermore, Naqvi added that the Amrit Sarovar will not only aid in environmental protection and water conservation, but will also serve as a draw for residents in the surrounding districts.

Baldev Singh Aulakh, Chairman of the Rampur Zila Panchayat, Khayaliram Lodhi, Milak MLA Rajbala, Commissioner Moradabad Anjaneya Kumar Singh, District Magistrate Rampur Ravindra Kumar Mandar, Chief Development Officer Gazal Bharadwaj, and other dignitaries will attend the event.