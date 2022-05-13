Untouchability in Tamil Nadu is frighteningly high; RTI

Untouchability is alarmingly high in Tamilnadu, according to an RTI query filed by an activist. The BJP has blamed the issue on Tamil Nadu’s ‘Kazhagam’ parties (DMK, AIADMK). According to an RTI request filed by activist Karthik, 445 villages are atrocity-prone, while 341 villages are dormantly atrocity-prone in areas where untouchability is allegedly practised.

With 43 active-prone villages and 61 dormant-prone villages, Madurai appears to be at the top of the list, followed by Villupuram with 25 active-prone and 18 dormant-prone villages, and Tirunelveli with 24 active-prone villages and 16 dormant-prone villages.

Thol Thirumavalavan, the leader of the Dalit party Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), stated that untouchability exists not just in Tamil Nadu, but throughout India. ‘I feel that this is a very small number. It should be much higher. This has to be eradicated across the country. Union and State governments should implement the SC/ ST Atrocities Prevention Act,’ according to Thol Thirumavalavan.

However, BJP spokesperson Narayanan Thirupathy blamed the situation on the ‘Kazhagams’ (DMK and AIADMK). ‘People say this is Periyar’s land and now they have to answer. All this is because of politicians, and particularly because of Kazhagams. Untouchability is not because of sanatana dharma like Thirumavalavan says but is because of ugly, dirty politics created by DMK and DK,’ remarked Narayanan Thirupathy.