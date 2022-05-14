20 cows burnt to death in fire at dairy farm

New Delhi: In a tragic incident, around 20cows were burnt to death in a fire that broke out at a dairy farm in Delhi on Saturday. The fire broke out at dairy farm in Rohini’s Savda village.

Earlier last month, 38 cows died in a village in Ghaziabad’s Indirapuram, near Delhi, after a fire broke out at a dumpyard and engulfed a cow shelter nearby.

Meanwhile, a fire broke out in a high-rise residential building in Noida. Fire and security team rescued 6 people from the building. The fire was extinguished by 7 fire tenders. The fire broke out on 10th and 11th floors of Residency Grand Apartment in Sector 52.

More details awaited.