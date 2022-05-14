DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSBusiness

Commodity Market: Gold price slides down marginally

May 14, 2022, 02:56 pm IST

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold slipped down marginally in the Kerala market. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 37,000, lower by Rs 160 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs 4625, down by Rs 20.

At Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold rate closed at Rs 49,909 per 10 gm. Price of yellow metal reported a weekly  loss of around 2.86%.

Also Read: India’s foreign exchange reserves decline to $ 595.954 billion 

In the international market, price of spot gold price closed at $ 1810 per ounce.

Tags
shortlink
May 14, 2022, 02:56 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button