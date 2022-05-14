Commodity Market: Gold price slides down marginally

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold slipped down marginally in the Kerala market. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 37,000, lower by Rs 160 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs 4625, down by Rs 20.

At Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold rate closed at Rs 49,909 per 10 gm. Price of yellow metal reported a weekly loss of around 2.86%.

In the international market, price of spot gold price closed at $ 1810 per ounce.