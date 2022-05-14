Former councillor of CPM arrested under POCSO Act

Malappuram : Kerala police arrested a former municipal councillor of the ruling CPI(M) under POCSO Act K V Sasikumar, was arrested as several women raised molestation allegations against him. Sasikumar, a school teacher was arrested from Wayanad.

Earlier, state Education Minister V Sivankutty asked Director of General Education to submit a report probing whether the school had made any lapses on any complaint of molestation while the teacher was in service. CPIM had earlier suspended him from the party.

Police said that they had registered the case against him based on the complaint of one woman. Police had received a mass petition by a group of women, all of them former students of the government-aided school.

‘We have right now registered one case in which complaint was received and he was arrested. We will register more cases if more complaints are filed. We will register any number of case if complainants come forward and file their charges’, said police. Sasikumar had retired from his career as teacher in March this year.

He put out a Facebook post detailing his life as a teacher soon after that.A woman, who allegedly suffered sexual assault from him during her student life, replied in the comment box apparently referring to the molestation, which later prompted several former students to come up with similar charges against him.