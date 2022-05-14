Free parking for 3-day announced in UAE

Sharjah: Free parking for 3-days from May 14 to May 16 was announced in Sharjah. The Sharjah City Municipality announced this. The paid parking system will resume city-wide on May 17.

The parking zones that are subject to fees throughout the week, including Fridays and official holidays are exempted from this. The seven-day paid parking zones can be identified by the blue guiding panels installed below the parking signs.

The decision coincides with the suspension of work in ministries, federal and local departments and the private sector in mourning for the late His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.