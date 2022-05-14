IPL 2022: Kolkata Knight Riders face Sun Risers Hyderabad in Pune today

Mumbai: In cricket, Kolkata Knight Riders will face Sun Risers Hyderabad at MCA stadium in Pune at 7.30 p.m. today.

KKR have played 11 games so far in IPL 2022. They have won 5 matches and lost 6. SRH has 10 points. In the earlier encounter against Kolkata Knight Riders, SRH won by 7 wickets.

Possible Playing XI: Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Sam Billings (wk), Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Varun Chakaravarthy

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Umran Malik

Gujarat Titans are placed on top of the table with 18 points and Lucknow Super Giants with 16 points are in second position. Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore with 14 points each are in third and fourth position while Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings with 12 points each are placed in fifth and sixth position on the basis of net run rate. With 10 points each, Sun Risers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders are in the seventh and Eighth position while Chennai Super Kings with eight points are in the ninth position. Mumbai Indians are at the bottom of the table with six points.