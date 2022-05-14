Manushi Chillar Bday special: The question, answer that made her Miss World!

Manushi Chillar is celebrating her 25th birthday today, and its time to revisit to one of her great achievements. She is an an Indian actress, model and she is famous for being the winner of Miss World 2017.

Manushi was born in Bamnoli village of Jhajjar district of Haryana and her father Mitra Basu Chhillar is a scientist in DRDO and her mother Neelam Chhillar is Associate Professor. She was born in the Bamnoli village of Jhajjar district and this is a girl with beauty and brains. She was the all India CBSE topper in the English subject in class 12 and she scored 96% in her boards. Manushi studied for a year from Miranda House in Delhi and then she appeared in the All India Pre Medical Test (now NEET), which she succesfully passed. She took admission in MBBS at Bhagat Phool Singh Medical College in Sonepat with the dream of becoming a doctor.

In the year 2016, Manushi participated in a contest held on the college campus in which she was a finalist. After that in the next year 2017, she represented Haryana in Femina Miss India. In the year 2017, Manushi won the title of Miss World at the age of 20. Manushi is the sixth Indian to win the Miss World title and one of her answers in the final round made her the winner.

The Answer that made #ManushiChhillar WIN #MissWorld2017 pageant ?

The Answer that made Mother India PROUD??

(Do listen) pic.twitter.com/9Dj1eJLtoo — India Forums (@indiaforums) November 19, 2017

Manushi was asked which profession is deserving of the highest salary. So Manushi had said that ‘I am very close to my mother. I think a mother deserves the most love and respect. I don’t think it is only about salary but it is about love and respect. Only a mother deserves the highest respect and salary’. She was named ‘Sexiest Vegetarian Personality’ in India by PETA and she will be making her film debut in the upcoming historical drama Prithviraj.