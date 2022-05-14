Russia suspends electricity supply to Finland

Moscow: Russia has suspended electricity supply to Finland. RAO Nordic, the Russian company has announced that it will suspend deliveries of electricity to Finland from Saturday. The decision was taken due to payment problems. RAO Nordic claimed that it had not been paid for previous deliveries.

Earlier Finland had announced its plans to join North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). Russia had opposed the decision and said the move as a ‘threat’. Finland shares a 1,300-km border with Russia.

Russia had launched military operation against Ukraine over its decision to join NATO. Russia said on Saturday that it will take necessary precautionary measures if NATO nuclear forces and infrastructure was deployed near Russian borders.