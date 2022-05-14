DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSInternational

Russia suspends electricity supply to Finland

May 14, 2022, 04:38 pm IST

Moscow: Russia has suspended electricity supply to Finland. RAO Nordic, the Russian company has announced that it will suspend deliveries of electricity to Finland from Saturday. The decision was taken due to payment problems. RAO Nordic claimed that  it had not been paid for previous deliveries.

Earlier Finland had announced its plans to join  North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). Russia had opposed the decision and said the move as a ‘threat’. Finland shares a 1,300-km  border with Russia.

Also Read; Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan named as UAE President 

Russia had   launched military operation against Ukraine over its decision to join NATO. Russia said on Saturday that it will take necessary precautionary measures if NATO nuclear forces and infrastructure was deployed near Russian borders.

Tags
shortlink
May 14, 2022, 04:38 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button