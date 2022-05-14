Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan named as UAE President

Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan will be the next president of the UAE. UAE Supreme Council announced this on Saturday.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan will be the third president of the UAE and 17th Ruler of Abu Dhabi. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan aged 61 has served as Abu Dhabi Crown Prince since November 2004. He succeeded Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who passed away on May 13, at the age of 73.

The Federal Supreme Council convened on Saturday to elect the president, who will hold office for a five-year term before being eligible for re-election. The new president was selected from among the members of the Federal Supreme Council.

Sheikh Mohamed was born on March 11, 1961, in Al Ain. He is the third son of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, Founding Father of the nation and the first President of the UAE. His Highness’ full name is Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed bin Sultan bin Zayed bin Khalifa bin Shakhbout bin Theyab bin Issa bin Nahyan bin Falah bin Yas.

Sheikh Mohamed is married to Her Highness Sheikha Salama bint Hamdan Al Nahyan, and has four sons and five daughters.