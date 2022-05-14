Shivraj Singh Chouhan ordered SIT investigation into murder of two tribesmen.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, has ordered a Special Investigation Team into the double homicide of two tribesmen in Seoni district. The Superintendent of Police, as well as the whole Kurai Police Station and Badalpur Post staff, have all been fired.

Two tribal men were beaten to death in Madhya Pradesh’s Seoni district on suspicion of cow slaughter on May 3. During the event, another person was hurt. The mob went to the tribals’ house and accused them of killing a cow, according to the police. The two men were then allegedly severely beaten. Both of them died on the way to the hospital.

‘Two tribal men have died. It was alleged a group of 15-20 people went to the victims’ house, accused them of killing a cow and assaulted them. The two men died while being taken to hospital and another had minor injuries,’ according to Additional Superintendent of Police SK Maravi.