Thomas Cup: Into to face Indonesia in finals tomorrow

Istanbul: In shuttle, Indian men team creat4e a new history by entering the finals of Thomas Cup. India is entering the finals of event for the first time. Indian defeated Denmark ‘3-2’ in the semi-finals. India will face Indonesia in the finals on Sunday.

HS Prannoy took the team into the finals by beating Denmark’s Rasmus Gemke by ‘13-21, 21-9, 21-12’ in the fifth and deciding match of the semifinal. Earlier, India’s Kidambi Srikanth defeated Anders Anderson by ‘20-18, 12-21, 21-15’ Indian duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty won against Kim Astrup and Mathias Christiansen.

Olympic Champion Axelsen beat Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen while Danish pair Anders Skaruup Rasmussen and Frederik Sogaard defeated Indian duo Vishnuvardhan Panjala and Krishna Garaga in the fourth match.