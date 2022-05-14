Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb resigns

Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb resigned from the post. The BJP leader resigned from the post a year before the state assembly election. The BJP legislative party will announce the new leader after its meeting today. Union minister Bhupender Yadav and BJP general secretary Vinod Tawde have been made observers for the BJP’s legislature party meet.

Biplab Kumar Deb became the Chief Minister of the northeastern state in 2018. In 2018, BJP ended the 25 year long rule of CPIM in the state.