TRS mounts scathing attack on BJP ahead of Amit Shah’s visit to Telangana today.

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) has mounted an attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to Hyderabad on Saturday, May 14. (BJP). KT Rama Rao (KTR), the ruling TRS working president and minister, has written a ‘open letter’ to Shah, while K Kavita, a party MLC and daughter of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), has questioned his visit.

MLC Kavitha stepped up her criticism of the union government for failing to deliver on its promises to Telangana on Saturday, May 14, by sending a series of questions to Amit Shah, who is in Hyderabad today.

‘Amit Shah Ji, Please tell the people of Telangana when will the central government clear Rs 3000 crores of dues of Finance Commission grant, Rs 1350 crore of Backward Region grant and the pending GST Compensation of Rs 2247 crore to Telangana,’ She tweeted.

She also demanded an answer from the union government for the country’s skyrocketing inflation, record-breaking unemployment, the highest number of communal riots under the BJP’s term, and why India sold the most expensive fuel and LPG.