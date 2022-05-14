UAE authority announces school opening date

Dubai: The Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) in Dubai has announced the reopening date of private educational institutions in Dubai. Schools in Dubai will resume classes from May 17, Tuesday.

All schools, universities, early childhood centres and training institutes in the emirate will resume their normal functioning from Tuesday, May 17. Earlier the it was scheduled at May 16. The announcement follows the news of the demise of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Friday, May 13.