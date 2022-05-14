UAE based air carrier announces new services

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi based low-budget air carrier, Air Arabia Abu Dhabi announced new services. The air carrier has announced the start of its seasonal flights to Tbilisi, the capital of Georgia. The flight service will begin from June 16.

Abu Dhabi travellers will now be able to fly directly to Tbilisi International Airport with three weekly flights. Customers can now book their direct flights between Abu Dhabi and Tbilisi by visiting Air Arabia’s website, by calling the call centre or through travel agencies.