You can earn Rs 3 lakh, if you have these old notes

Mumbai: Old notes and coins fetch high price in the market. For instance, if you have any note of Rs 1, 5, 10, 20, 50 or 100 or 2000 with the serial number 786, you can make lakhs of rupees. For selling notes and currency of collection you can visit websites that deal with them with a very high premium.

Here’s the step-by-step guide on how you can make a fortune by selling old and rare notes

Step 1: Visit www.ebay.com.

Step 2: Register yourself as a ‘Seller’ on the website.

Step 3: Upon logging in, you need to create a listing for the note. You will need to upload a clear photo of your note. You will also have to set the price at which you want to sell the note.

Step 4: Once your listing is live, people fond of collecting old notes and notes and coins will start contacting you.

Step 5: You can negotiate with the buyers to sell your coin at the price you want.