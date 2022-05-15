Actress Ketaki Chitale arrested for ‘derogatory’ post against Sharad Pawar

Mumbai: Thane Police arrested Marathi actress Ketaki Chitale, along with 23-year-old pharmacy student Nikhil Bhamre on Saturday, for allegedly sharing a ‘derogatory’ post on NCP chief Sharad Pawar on social media platforms.

In her post on Friday, Ketaki made objectionable statements on Pawar’s appearance, illness and voice. The post contained phrases like ‘hell is waiting’ and ‘you hate Brahmins’, allegedly referring to Pawar whose party shares power in Maharashtra with the Shiv Sena and Congress. Ketaki Chitale will be produced before a court on Sunday.

Chitale was booked under Indian Penal Code Sections 500 (defamation), 501 (printing or engraving matter known to be defamatory), 505 (2) (making, publishing or circulating any statement, rumour or report promoting enmity, hatred or ill will between classes) and 153 A (spreading disharmony among people).