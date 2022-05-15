Banks to remain shut tomorrow in these states

Mumbai: Banks in some states will remain closed on May 16. Banks will be closed due to Buddha Purnima. Banks in Tripura, Madhya Pradesh, Belapur, Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Jammu, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, New Delhi, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh and Srinagar will be closed on Monday for Buddha Purnima.

Thus, banks in these states will have a long weekend as they remained closed for three days in a row this week: second Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. In this month, banks in the country will have a total of 11 holidays.

Check full list of bank holidays in May 2022:

May 1 (Sunday) – All India

May 2 (Monday) – Ramjan-Eid (Eid-UI-Fitra). Banks will remain closed in Kerala’s Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram.

May 3 (Tuesday) – Bhagvan Shree Parshuram Jayanti/Ramjan-Eid (Eid-UI-Fitra)/Basava Jayanti/Akshaya Tritiya. Banks will be shut all over India, except Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram.

May 8 (Sunday) – All India

May 9 (Monday) – Birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore. Bank holiday in West Bengal.

May 14 (Saturday) – All India

May 15 (Sunday)- All India

May 16 (Monday) – Buddha Purnima. Banks will be closed in Tripura, Belapur, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana, Uttarakhand, Jammu, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, New Delhi Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh and Srinagar

May 22 (Sunday) – All India

May 28 (Saturday) – All India

May 29 (Sunday)- All India