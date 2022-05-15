DH Latest NewsDH NEWSCelebrities DHWomenLatest NewsIndiaNEWScelebrities

Bengali television actress Pallavi Dey found hanging at home

May 15, 2022, 03:07 pm IST

Pallavi Dey, a Bengali actress, was found hanging at her Garfa home in Kolkata. On Sunday morning, her body was found hanging in her home. ‘After preliminary investigation, it seems to be a case of suicide,’ police said. Pallavi was found hanged from a ceiling fan. The body was sent for a post-mortem examination.

 

By filing a case of unnatural death, the Bengal Police have begun their investigation. The Bengali TV actress was well known for her role as Gauri in the Bengali drama ‘Mon Mane Na.’ She’s also appeared in Resham Japi, Saraswati Prem, and Ami Sirajer Begum.

