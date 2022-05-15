Big B shares poster of grandson Agastya’s debut film, says ‘Another SONrise’

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan released the first glimpse of his grandson, Agastya Nanda’s debut film The Archies. The teaser, which stars Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda as Veronica, Betty, and Archie, was released lately.

Sharing the teaser, Zoya Akhtar, the film’s producer, wrote on Instagram, ‘Ain’t nothing like old school… Grab your gang ’cause the Archies are coming soon on @netflix_in!’.

While expressing support for Agastya, Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan shared the teaser and added, ‘…. another SONrise .. my GrandSON… all the blessings Agastya .. love you’.

Archie Andrews and his crew, which includes Veronica, Betty, Jughead, and Reggie, have been immortalised in a number of cinematic and animation adaptations. Archie Andrews initially appeared in Pep Comics and quickly rose to prominence as a stand-alone figure in pop culture.

The film will be set in 1960s India and will be produced by Netflix in collaboration with Archie Comics. Zoya and her longtime associate Reema Kagti are producing The Archies under their production company Tiger Baby.