BSF bust smuggling bid, seizes valuables worth Rs 2 crore

Agartala: The Border Security Force (BSF) foiled a smuggling bid across the India-Bangladesh International Border. BSF arrested two smugglers and seized valuables worth Rs 2.29 crore.

‘BSF troops gave a big jolts to the trans-border smugglers by successfully seizing huge quantity of contraband items, besides 20.5 Kgs Ganja, recused 29 cattle heads having combined seizure value worth Rs 2,29,33,241 along with Rs 10,500 Bangladeshi Taka. Two smugglers have also been apprehended in two different operations’, said BSF.

The arrested have been identified as Madhu Data and Pranam Majumdar . The arrested persons along with seized mobile phones have been handed over to police.