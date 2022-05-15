Emirate in UAE suspends parking fees for three days

Dubai: The Road and Transports Authority (RTA) in the Dubai has suspended parking fees for three days in the emirate. Public parking fees in Dubai will be free of charge for three days from May 14 to 16. The fees will be reactivated on Tuesday, May 17.

The decision coincides with the suspension of work in ministries, federal and local departments and the private sector in mourning for the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Sharjah also earlier announced that parking would be free in the city.