Emirates to get its first Airbus A350 to be delivered in August 2024

Emirates will receive its first Airbus A350 in August 2024, according to the Dubai-based carrier’s chief operational officer, which is more than a year later than previously promised.

A spokeswoman for the Dubai-based airline confirmed the accuracy of COO Adel Al Redha’s statements, which were published in the Emirati publication Emarat Al Youm. Airbus did not react quickly to a request for comment.

Emirates claimed when it announced the deal in late 2019 that the first of 50 A350 planes will arrive in May 2023.

Tim Clark, the airline’s president, was quoted earlier this year as claiming that Emirates had notified Airbus that it would not take any A350s with surface issues like those identified by Qatar Airways.

Earlier on Wednesday, Al Redha told reporters that deliveries of the Boeing (BA.N) 787 Dreamliner planes bought by Emirates will be delayed by at least a year, to 2024.

Due to structural issues, the wide-body jet’s deliveries have been halted.