Former Australian all rounder Andrew Symonds killed in a car crash

Sydney: Former Australian cricketer Andrew Symonds passed away, after a single-vehicle auto accident near Townsville in northeast Australia. Cricket Australia reported Symonds’ death on its website on Sunday, citing a police statement with details of the accident late Saturday night.

Vale Andrew Symonds. We are shocked and saddened by the loss of the loveable Queenslander, who has tragically passed away at the age of 46. pic.twitter.com/ZAn8lllskK — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) May 15, 2022

The 46-year-old, who played 26 Tests and 198 one-day internationals for Australia from 1998 to 2009, was involved in a single-car accident at Hervey Range, about 50 kilometres (30 miles) from Townsville, in Queensland state on Saturday night. Police said that emergency services attempted to revive the driver and sole occupant, but he died from his injuries after the car left the road and rolled. Symonds’ fatal crash comes just months after the deaths of fellow Australian greats Warne and Marsh, who both died unexpectedly from heart attacks.

Symonds played 26 test matches for Australia and posted two centuries, but he was better known as a limited-overs specialist. He played 198 one-day international for Australia, and won two World Cups. He was widely considered one of the most skilled all-rounders Australian cricket has seen, bowling both off-spin and medium pace, while playing many match-winning hands with his explosive middle-order batting. Symonds was also a top-rate fielder and was a key part of Australia’s back-to-back 50-over World Cups triumphs in 2003 and 2007.

Domestically, he played for Queensland for 17 seasons, while appearing for Gloucestershire, Kent, Lancashire and Surrey in the English County Championship and for Deccan Chargers and Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League. The larger-than-life Symonds was hugely popular, not only for his hard-hitting approach to the game but also for his easy-going personality.