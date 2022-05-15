IBA Women’s World Championships: India’s Nitu, Manisha enter quarter-finals

Istanbul: In boxing, India’s Nitu and Manisha entered the quarter-finals of the IBA Women’s World Championships. Two-time former Youth World Champion Nitu defeated Marta Lopez Del Arbol of Spain by ‘ 5-0’ in the 48-kilogram category. She will face Kazakhstan’s Alua Balkibekova in the quarter-final.

Also Read; Covid-19 vaccination crosses 191.32 crore in India

Former Asian Championships bronze medalist Manisha beat Svetlana Staneva of Bulgaria by ‘ 4-1’ in the 57 kilogram category. She will next face Youth World bronze medallist Namuun Monkhor of Mongolia.