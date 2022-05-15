‘If everyone’s done hating and trolling..’: Ira Khan shares ‘some more’ glimpses from birthday bash…

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan dropped ‘some more’ glimpses of her pool birthday party held on May 8. Ira shared a bunch of new photos from her 25th birthday enjoying the pool time with her boyfriend, friends and family.

Ira Khan, daughter of actor Aamir Khan was criticised for wearing a bikini in front her father on her birthday after she posted the insights of the party, posing with friends and family on Instagram. Responding to the haters and trollers on the same, she posted ‘some more’ glimpses of her birthday bash with a caption, ‘If everyone is done hating and trolling my last birthday photo dump… here are some more!’

In the last picture of the series is a selfie where Ira could be spotted giving a peck on the cheek of actor Fatima Sana Shaikh. Fatima made her acting debut as an adult with Aamir Khan’s starrer ‘Dangal’.

In the previous set of pictures posted by Ira, she could be seen celebrating her birthday with father Aamir, brother Azad Rao Khan, Kiran Rao and mother Reena Dutta along with other friends and family.

Meanwhile on the work front, Ira khan made her directorial debut as a theatre director with the play ‘Euripides’ Medea in 2019.