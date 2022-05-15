IGL hikes CNG prices

New Delhi: The Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) has hiked the prices of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG)in multiple parts of the country. The price of CNG was hiked by Rs 2 per kg in the region of Delhi-NCR. CNG will cost Rs 73.61 per kg in Delhi, Rs 76.17 per kg in Noida and Rs 81.94 in Gurugram.

IGL also increased the prices of CNG in other cities in India. CNG will cost Rs 85.40 per kg in Kanpur, Fatehpur and Hamirpur, Rs 83.88 per kg in Ajmer, Pali, and Rajsamand, Rs 82.27 in Karnal and Kaithal and Rs 84.07 per kg in Rewari.

Earlier on April 14, IGL increased the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) price by Rs 2.50 per kg.

Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) is the firm which retails CNG and PNG in Delhi. Natural gas when compressed becomes CNG for use as fuel in automobiles. The same gas is also piped to household kitchens and industries for cooking and other purposes.