Know the correct way to keep your penis clean

Ensuring that our body is well washed is an important part of maintaining good health. It is very important to make sure our private parts are kept clean.

As per experts, the penis should be cleaned daily or else it will lead to many other diseases. The penis should be cleansed with unscented soap. Private parts are one of the most common sources of infection. Thorough cleaning of the genitals reduces the risk of inflammation and infection.

The constant presence of moisture in the limb increases the risk of infection. The fact that underwear is not used frequently also increases the risk of fungus. Only a cotton cloth should be used to clean the genitals.